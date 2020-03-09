Vertical Takes Chelsea Peretti’s 'Spinster' Comedy for U.S., U.K.

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star plays a woman dumped on her 39th birthday, and contemplating life alone.

Vertical Entertainment has nabbed the U.S. and UK distribution rights to Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti's Spinster comedy from director Andrea Dorfman and Sea Green Pictures.

Peretti plays Gaby, a woman who — after being unceremoniously dumped on her 39th birthday — faces her fear of becoming a pathetic, lonely spinster. The Canadian indie, set for a theatrical release later this year, features Peretti after her character Gina Linetti made her Brooklyn Nine-Nine exit.

"We're thrilled to be working with Vertical on the release of Spinster in the U.S. and U.K. Just looking at their titles. We're in great company," Marc Tetreault, producer of the film, said in a statement.

Peretti also starred in Game Night opposite Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and Friendsgiving, with Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings. Her TV credits include HBO's Girls, Fox's New Girl, FX's Louie and Comedy Central's Kroll Show.

Dorfman directed Spinster from a screenplay by Jennifer Deyell. The Canadian indie is also produced by William Woods, Jay Dahl and Bill Niven.