Vertical Takes Mena Suvari's 'Apparition' for North America (Exclusive)

Kevin Pollack also stars in the horror film about a group of millennials who find themselves in an abandoned castle.

Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American rights from Voltage Pictures for upcoming horror film Apparition, starring Mena Suvari (American Beauty, American Horror Story) and Kevin Pollack (The Usual Suspects, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Produced by Howard Burd (Mother's Day, Criminal Activities) and Mark S. Allen (Notorious Nick, Ballbuster), the film was directed by Waymon Boone from a script by Rob Rose, Allen, Burd and Boone. Vertical now plans to release Apparition in U.S. theaters and on VOD on Dec. 27.

Apparition — based on true events about former correctional facility the Preston School of Industry — follows a group of millennials who find themselves at an abandoned castle, experimenting with a spiritually guided app that connects the living with the dead. This ominous, historic site of murder and torture is linked to each of them in ways they'll soon discover.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector from Vertical with Jonathan Deckter, president and COO for Voltage Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.

Mike Baddley, Howard Gilden, James Hanzalik and Jim Hanzalik exec produced the film, which was produced by Make the Movie. Dante Yore served as cinematographer, with Jean Fox as production designer, Boone and Yore as editors and Ben Worley as composer.

Suvari is repped by Innovative Artists, Management Production Entertainment and 42West. Pollack is repped by The Gersh Agency.