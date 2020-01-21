Verve Expands Book-to-Screen Business With Chernin Exec Hire (Exclusive)

Chris Lupo will lead the agency's efforts to sell literary rights for screen adaptation.

Verve is invigorating its literary business with the addition of Chernin Entertainment exec Chris Lupo, who will lead its book-to-screen efforts, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Lupo will work alongside Liz Parker, who joined the agency in April 2018 to launch its publishing division. Known for its roster of screenwriters and TV scribes, Verve now also helps broker authors and journalists' IP rights for screen adaptation.

"Given their proven support for writers, and their position at the vanguard of industry change, joining the remarkable team at Verve was for me a clear opportunity," Lupo said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to be joining an agency that puts writers front and center of the conversation and adapts quickly and thoughtfully to change."

Lupo's decadelong career in publishing and film most recently includes four years at Chernin Entertainment, where books he helped identify and secure for adaptation include Adrienne Brodeur's memoir Wild Game, Madeline Miller's modern mythology take Circe and Michelle Richmond's novel The Marriage Pact. He previously worked as a foreign scout at the agency Greenburger Associates, finding U.S. and U.K. titles for international publishers.

"Chris is a much-loved member of New York's publishing community and has proven time and again his ability to find compelling material to suit today's evolving entertainment landscape, with both brand-new titles and overlooked IP," Verve's partners said in a joint statement. "We are fortunate to have him lead our book-to-screen initiative as we take this vital step in Verve's expansion."