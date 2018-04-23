Verve Launches Publishing Division

The agency has hired Liz Parker from InkWell Management to lead the new department.

Verve, known for its literary roster of TV and film writers and directors, is expanding with a publishing division, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

InkWell Management's Liz Parker is joining the firm as a publishing agent to lead the new unit, which in addition to signing authors will also represent existing clients with books and help them locate intellectual property to develop.

"I have long admired Verve's dynamism and robust approach to the market and am thrilled to be joining the team," Parker said Monday in a statement. "Their existing client base and the market's hunger for IP makes this new department a logical and strategic expansion."

Parker, who penned this week's Modern Love essay in The New York Times, has represented authors of upmarket and literary fiction as well as sociopolitical, narrative and platform-driven nonfiction. Before becoming a rep, she was publishing director for Counterpoint and Soft Skull Press in Berkeley, California, and a literary and film scout for Maria B. Campbell Associates. Parker began her career at Viking Penguin as an editorial assistant.

"We are excited to welcome Liz Parker to the Verve family," the agency's partnership said in a joint statement. "When she told us that her guiding principle is to 'make unheard voices heard,' we knew we had found someone who shares both our personal and our professional values. Liz's addition will allow us to represent new kinds of people and stories and gives us yet another means to bring those stories out into the world."