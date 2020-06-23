Verve Launches Talent Division to Be Led by WME Alum Sean Grumman

Clients like 'This is Us' star Milo Ventimiglia and 'Gotham's' Ben McKenzie are expected to join Grumman at Verve.

Verve, the boutique literary agency, is branching into talent representation.

The agency has hired veteran talent agent Sean Grumman to head Verve Talent, a move that comes on the agency’s 10-year anniversary. Grumman, who is coming from WME, will lead what will become the talent team. He will also become the eighth partner at the agency, joining Bryan Besser, David Boxerbaum, Adam Levine, Amy Retzinger, Felicia Prinz, Adam Weinstein and Bill Weinstein.

Clients expected to join Grumman at Verve include This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, Gotham star Ben McKenzie, Station 19’s Jaina Lee Ortiz, Veep actress Anna Chlumsky, Jeanine Mason (Roswell), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Mixed-Ish), Tyler Labine (New Amsterdam), Morris Chestnut (The Resident), David Giuntoli (A Million Little Things), Chris Wood (30SomethingElse), Lecy Goranson (The Conners), Claire Holt (47 Meters Down), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), as well as writer-director-actor James D’Arcy (who wrote and directed the Liam Neeson starrer Made in Italy and also appeared in Dunkirk).

“As the agency continues to grow, we are excited to add Sean’s impeccable taste and client-first approach to both the Verve culture and Verve clients with the launch of our talent team,” the Verve partners said in a joint statement. “It’s an exciting time for the agency as we continue to expand and bring more Verve to the creative community.”

Grumman spent the last four years at WME, where he rose to partner in its talent department. Before that, he spent 15 years at CAA.