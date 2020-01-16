Verve Promotes Felicia Prinz to Partner

Her clients include 'Toy Story 4' scribe Stephany Folsom, 'The Bold Type' creator Sarah Watson and 'Star Trek: Discovery' exec producer-director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

Verve has elevated agent Felicia Prinz to partner, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

A member of THR's Next Gen class of 2017, Prinz has helped build the agency's television team from four to 14 agents, and she works with a diverse roster of clients, including Toy Story 4 co-writer Stephany Folsom (now a consulting producer on Amazon's The Lord of the Rings series), Hidden Figures co-writer Allison Schroeder, The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson, All American creator April Blair, A to Z and Powerless creator Ben Queen, Jane the Virgin co-executive producer Katie Wech (now adapting Liane Moriarty's The Hypnotist's Love Story for ABC), Deputy scribe Kimberly A. Harrison and Star Trek: Discovery executive producer-director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

"It's been a thrill to be on this ride, and I am proud to be part of such a dynamic and innovative team," Prinz said in a statement.

She joined Verve in 2012 and now becomes its seventh partner, joining Bryan Besser, David Boxerbaum, Adam Levine, Amy Retzinger, Adam Weinstein and Bill Weinstein. Prior to that, Prinz was a manager at Fineman Entertainment. She began her career at CAA and also has worked at ICM and 3 Arts.

"Ten years ago, Verve was created as a company where interns could become assistants, assistants become agents, and agents become partners," the partnership said in a joint statement. "We are thrilled to welcome Felicia Prinz into the partnership of Verve."