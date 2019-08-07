Verve Signs 'Go Back to China' Filmmaker Emily Ting (Exclusive)

The Anna Akana-starring comedy premiered at SXSW in March.

Verve has signed Go Back to China writer-director Emily Ting, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The coming-of-age comedy, which had its world premiere at SXSW in March, stars Anna Akana as a spoiled L.A.-based fashionista who, after spending most of her trust fund, is forced by her father to work in her estranged family's toy company in China for a year. Ting herself worked for 12 years in her family's toy factory in China.

Ting, an experienced producer, previously wrote, directed and produced the 2015 romantic drama It's Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong, starring Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg. She continues to be managed by Lowell Shapiro and Mike Dill of Black Box.