Veteran Animation Executive Ramsey Naito Joins Paramount Pictures

Naito previously did stints at DreamWorks Animation — where she produced 'The Boss Baby' — and Blue Sky Studios.

Oscar-nominated producer Ramsey Naito has been named executive vp at Paramount Animation, the studio announced Thursday.

She will report to Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria, with whom she previously worked at DreamWorks Animation.

In the newly created role, Naito will oversee production on the next SpongeBob SquarePants movie. She also will seek out new projects for development and animation talent, as well as work with Soria to build cross-divisional opportunities with Nickelodeon and parent company Viacom’s other brands. (Naito's résumé includes a stint at Nickelodeon Movies.)

“I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Ramsey for a number of years," Soria said Thursday in a statement. "She is a consummate professional with incredible creative instincts and relationships. I am so excited for her to bring her skills and energy to our growing team."

Paramount Animation has been on a growth spurt since Soria took over last year, making a number of hires and overseeing the SpongeBob movie and Wonder Park, set to hit theaters March 15, 2019. The latter was formerly titled Amusement Park; the name change was likewise announced Thursday.

Naito most recently produced DWA’s Academy Award-nominated The Boss Baby. Previous to her time at DWA, she held top positions at Blue Sky Studios and Cartoon Network in addition to Nick Movies.