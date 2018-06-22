Veteran Disney Sales Exec Mark Endemano Exits Amid Restructuring

Disney is in the process of reorganizing its international operations ahead of its planned acquisition of 21st Century Fox's assets.

Mark Endemano, head of international TV and digital sales for Disney, has left the company amid a major restructuring at the studio ahead of its bid for 21st Century Fox assets.

Endemano, a longtime Disney executive and a key figure on the international television scene, was only just promoted last October to SVP, Media Distribution, Walt Disney International, overseeing all international sales outside of North America for Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm movies, ABC Studios and the Disney channels.

The exec was previously senior VP and general manager for The Walt Disney Company in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Endemano’s exit comes as Disney closes in on 21st Century Fox. The studio recently upped its bid for parts of Fox's media empire as it tries to outmaneuver competitor Comcast, which is also vying for Fox. Disney and Fox have considerable overlap on the international distribution side and the merger, if successful, is expected to lead to job losses in both companies.