Veteran Publicist Amy Prenner Joins Brandstyle Communications

She will become head of West Coast and senior vp new business and strategy.

New York-based integrated communications agency Brandstyle Communications has found it's new West Coast head in Amy Prenner.

Prenner, who most recently served as senior vp national publicity at Allied Global Marketing, will be Brandstyle's senior vp new business and strategy. Prenner's clients have included the Infinity Film Festival, a 2019 Academy Awards campaign for John Travolta for his leading role in The Fanatic, Elf on the Shelf, Riot Games, Studio Movie Grill, Hulu’s Into the Dark (season one), the Blumhouse Anthology, The Golden Screen Awards, Nat Geo’s Sharkfest at Comic Con and Cirque du Solei’s Amaluna and Luzia.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate with so many talented individuals at Brandstyle and their growing roster of clients,” said Prenner in a statement. “I look forward to working with and expanding upon the company’s portfolio across the entertainment and lifestyle industries.”

Prenner also was the principal role of her own agency, The Prenner Group.

Brandstyle CEO and Founder Zoe Weisberg Coady praised Prenner's experience and publicity skills.

“Amy comes to Brandstyle with a solid reputation within the industry as someone that understands how to service clients with relevant and strategic campaigns,” said Coady in a statement. “I’m confident that her expertise will help in every project and opportunity across our portfolio of award-winning brands."