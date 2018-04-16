Veteran Sports Agent Jay Danzi Joins WME

Golf star Jordan Spieth is making the jump with Danzi.

Veteran sports agent Jay Danzi is joining WME as a partner.

Making the jump with Danzi is his client, golf superstar Jordan Spieth, who recently had a third-place finish at the 2018 Masters Tournament. He will now be represented by both WME and IMG, both under the Endeavor umbrella.

Danzi is joining the agency from Lagardère Sports, where he has been since 2013. Also joining Danzi at WME will be his Lagardère colleagues Jordan Lewites and Laura Moses.

“Jordan, my team and I are excited about joining forces with everyone at WME, IMG and the broader Endeavor network,” said Danzi. “Their incredible expertise and resources will help us navigate the ever-evolving media landscape and allow us to continue advancing Jordan’s highly respected brand, especially in non-traditional avenues."