Vevo Music Videos Hacked (Report)

YouTube disabled access to clips from the service after hackers attacked the clip for "Despacito" and videos for Drake, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Shakira.

A group of hackers reportedly broke into the video for "Despacito" on Monday (Apr. 9) and defaced the clip's cover image with a picture of a masked people pointing guns, resulting in the most-viewed music video of all time being taken down from Vevo and YouTube. According to BBC News, the hackers, who go by the names Prosox and Kuroi'sh, had also broken into clips by more than a dozen other artists, including Drake, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Shakira.

After a brief period where "Despacito" was not available on Vevo or YouTube, the Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee No. 1 hit returned. In a statement, a YouTube spokesperson tells Billboard, "After seeing unusual upload activity on a handful of Vevo channels, we worked quickly with out partner to disable access while they investigate the issue."

One of the apparent hackers posted a cryptic message to Vevo, writing "@Vevo You have all my respect but do not leave the control to your site to any developer did not take into account this hacking it was a fun if we would like to harm your customers we would delete all the video but I did not delete despacito must believe me."

A version of this story first appeared on billboard.com.