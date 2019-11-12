Viacom Building Evacuated Following Smoke Alarm

Employees at the Hollywood location were told to evacuate following "a large amount of smoke" emitting from the first floor.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at Viacom's Hollywood building in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

An LAFD spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter that one fire company responded to the alarm, which alerted personnel at 11:19 a.m.

Employees at the 210,000-square-foot Gower Street building were sent an email at 12:19 p.m. to evacuate due to smoke coming from a technical equipment room on the first floor.

An email sent to Viacom employees read, "A technical equipment room on the first floor of the Viacom Hollywood building, located at 1575 N. Gower Street, was emitting a large amount of smoke. There was no open flame and the Los Angeles Fire Department is investigating the incident. As a precaution, all employees have been evacuated from the building. The Los Angeles Fire Department estimates that it will be at least one-hour before employee’s can return to the building. Thank you for your cooperation and patience."

A source tells THR that Viacom employees were asked to work from home for the rest of the day.

There was no fire or immediate emergency to those at the building, according to LAFD. The fire department stayed on the scene for 30 minutes to investigate the cause.