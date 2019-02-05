Viacom Earnings Beat Estimates

The company, led by CEO Bob Bakish, reports its latest financials.

Viacom on Tuesday posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings, two years after CEO Bob Bakish had unveiled a new strategy focused on the company's six flagship brands.

The company reported net earnings from continuing operations of $318 million, compared to a year-earlier $535 million. The diluted earnings per share from continuing operations came to 79 cents, or $1.12 on an adjusted basis, compared with $1.33 in the year-ago period, or $1.03 on an adjusted basis. Wall Street analysts had forecast earnings of $1.02 per share.

At Paramount Pictures, the bottom line improved. Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger had pointed out ahead of the earnings report that Paramount's U.S. box office was up over the same quarter of 2017 thanks to Bumblebee and Instant Family, offset by Overlord and Nobody's Fool.

At Viacom's media networks, audiences continued to decline, with total viewing down 13 percent in the latest quarter compared with the year-ago period. "MTV has been the one bright spot, up 13 percent," Juenger said. "The good news is, MTV audiences have been improving year-over-year for the sixth straight quarter and has been the embodiment of the 'Viacom turnaround' that management consistently claims." The audience growth was driven by Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

More to come.