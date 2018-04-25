Viacom Earnings Beat Estimates as Film Unit Swings to Profit, CEO Touts Turnaround Efforts

The company, led by CEO Bob Bakish, remains in talks with CBS Corp. about a potential merger.

Viacom on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings as its film unit returned to a quarterly profit.

Revenue also beat estimates in the company's latest financial report that Wall Street will dissect for signs of how the turnaround strategy, unveiled more than a year ago by CEO Bob Bakish and focused on six flagship brands, is playing out.

The company, which remains in talks about a possible merger with CBS Corp., reported adjusted net income attributable to the company of $641 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 92 cents, which exceeded the average Wall Street analyst forecast of 79 cents per share. Quarterly revenue also exceeded analysts' estimates.

Paramount Pictures, Viacom's film unit, which has benefited from a growing TV production business and had such releases in the latest quarter as Annihilation and Sherlock Gnomes, swung to a profit, posting operating income of $9 million, compared with a year-ago loss of $66 million. The most recent quarterly profit for the studio unit before the latest period had been for the quarter ended June 30 of 2017.

The studio highlighted its ability to improve profitability "through a modified release strategy that guided the successful release of The Cloverfield Paradox and the sale of international distribution rights of Annihilation." It also mentioned that Paramount Television "delivered another strong performance this quarter, driving increased licensing revenues with the release of TNT's The Alienist, which drew 13 million viewers in its premiere, ranking as this season's number 1 new cable drama series in live +3 [ratings]."

The Paramount "turnaround efforts have firmly taken hold," Bakish concluded, with the company adding: "Paramount Pictures returned to profitability in the quarter, and is on track to continue growing profits for the second half of fiscal 2018 and into fiscal 2019."

Viacom's media networks unit, as expected, again posted a U.S. advertising revenue decline, of 3 percent, but worldwide ad revenue was unchanged from the year-ago period, as was distribution revenue. Ratings at the company have been impacted by a decline in overall pay TV subscribers, but MTV and BET continued to grow their ratings in the latest quarter.

Media networks unit quarterly adjusted operating income dropped 5 percent to $706 million, "reflecting higher segment expenses," the company said.

"Viacom continued to accelerate progress against its strategic priorities, delivering improvements across key metrics in the quarter," Bakish said. "Our flagship brands increased audience share among important demos for the fourth consecutive quarter, and we saw sequential improvements in domestic advertising and affiliate revenue performance. Internationally, Viacom continued its winning streak, achieving double-digit revenue and profit gains in the quarter while expanding its global footprint through new channel launches and innovative mobile distribution deals across Europe and Asia."

He continued: "Our cost transformation initiatives are well under way; we anticipate more than $100 million in cost savings in fiscal 2018, and now expect over $300 million in run-rate savings in fiscal 2019 and beyond."

About the studio unit, Bakish said: "At Paramount Pictures, turnaround efforts have firmly taken hold as the studio improved margins and returned to profitability. This month's outstanding box-office performance of A Quiet Place, the first film produced and released under the new team at Paramount, is a clear sign of our progress."

Concluded the CEO: "Looking forward, we see continued momentum as we pivot from stabilization and revitalization of our business to a new phase of growth."

Viacom executives are expected not to comment on the CBS deal talks during an earnings conference call later in the morning.

The Redstone family controls both Viacom and CBS. The companies' vice chair Shari Redstone has been speaking out about the benefits of scale. The firms, which separated in 2006, said on Feb. 1 they have formed independent board committees to explore a merger after in 2016 abandoning talks about such a deal.

CBS Corp. recently made a below-market opening bid for Viacom, which was immediately rejected. Beyond price, the management of a possibly combined company has been a key issue of debate in the talks. CBS Corp. wants its chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves and COO Joe Ianniello to run a merged company if a deal is reached, while Viacom and Redstone have been pushing for a role for Viacom boss Bakish.