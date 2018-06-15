Former Viacom Executive Gaurav Gandhi to Run Amazon Prime Video India

Gaurav Gandhi was previously head of Viacom India’s digital unit where he launched OTT platform Voot.

Gaurav Gandhi has been named director and head of Amazon Prime Video India responsible for the company’s overall business in the country. He fills the position vacated by Nitesh Kripalani who quit the company last August “due to personal reasons” after spearheading the video giant’s India launch in December 2016. In the interim period, Kripalani’s role was filled by Amazon Prime Video India director and head of content Vijay Subramaniam.

Amazon said in a statement Friday that Subramaniam “will continue his role leading content acquisition and development of Prime Video’s Indian originals.”

Gandhi was previously COO at Viacom India’s digital unit Viacom18 Digital Ventures, where he launched the company’s streaming service Voot in March 2016. Gandhi has earlier worked at Turner International India and Fox’s Star India network.

Voot is part of parent company Viacom18 Media, a joint venture between Viacom Inc and India's Network18 group which operates such TV networks as MTV India, VH1, Comedy Central and flagship Hindi entertainment outlet Colors, among others. The group also runs film banner Viacom18 Motion Pictures whose credits include this year’s box office hit, historical epic Padmaavat.

Amazon Prime Video has been aggressively building its India content slate and bowed its first Indian series, cricket drama Inside Edge last year while other offerings span multiple genres, from stand-up comedy to music talent show The Remix. The service has also streamed major Bollywood and regional language Indian films following pacts with leading banners in addition to Hollywood fare including such titles as La La Land and Power Rangers acquired through an exclusive India deal with Lionsgate.