Viacom India's Bollywood Thriller 'Andhadhun' Set for China Release

Viacom's Indian film unit, Viacom18 Studios, is set to release its hit thriller Andhadun in China, which will be re-titled Piano Player in the country. This marks the studio's first Bollywood title to travel to the Middle Kingdom.



Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun was a critical and commercial hit when it opened in India in October. It tells the story of a desperate actress, played by Tabu, who is caught disposing of her husband’s dead body in front of a presumably blind pianist (Ayushmann Khurrana).

Viacom is still to confirm a release date for the film, for which the studio has partnered with Indian film company Eros International and Tang Media Partners on the China release. Tang Media Partners CEO Kevin Tang said that the film "will be the first Indian movie of its genre that is released in China."



Viacom18 Studios COO Ajit Andhare, added, "I am very excited about our film's prospect at the China box office and celebrating what is a major first for the studio."

Andhadhun adds to the growing list of Indian films opening in China, including those from the Indian units of Hollywood studios. Last year, Sony bowed its first Bollywood release in China, comedy 102 Not Out starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. In 2017, Disney India's mega-hit wrestling drama Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, pulled in $190 million at the Chinese box office, setting records for an Indian title in that market.



Andhadhun will also open the 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, which runs April 11-April 14.



