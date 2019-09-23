Viacom Inks Major Deal With Russian Online Video Service ivi

The deal covers such titles as 'SpongeBob SquarePants' and 'PAW Patrol.'

Major Russian online video service ivi has concluded a licensing deal with Viacom, covering 175 seasons of children's television series, including SpongeBob SquarePants and PAW Patrol in one of Russia's largest online video content deals.

Among other titles included in the deal are Dora the Explorer, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

As part of the deal, the Russian video service will also broadcast Viacom's 10 TV channels, including Paramount Comedy, Nickelodeon and MTV Hits, becoming the only online platform in Russia where all Viacom franchises are available.

The agreement, the value of which has not been disclosed, is reportedly set to be the biggest deal involving Viacom's programming in Russia. So far, ivi's competitors, including KinoPoisk, run by online giant Yandex, Megogo and tvzavr, have offered some Viacom content, but as part of much smaller deals, mostly covering just a few titles.

ivi offers its customers subscription and ad-supported models. About 900 series licensed under the recent Viacom deal are expected to be available under the ad-supported model.

PAW Patrol is Russia's fourth most popular television series among the 4-12 age group. Viacom's Nickelodeon is on the top 5 of children's TV channels in Russia.