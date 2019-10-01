Viacom Int'l Media Networks Hires ITV Studios Exec Maria Kyriacou for Top Europe Post

As president for VIMN U.K., Northern and Eastern Europe, she will have oversight of the company's media networks and related businesses in 33 European countries, including Britain's Channel 5.

Viacom International Media Networks has hired Maria Kyriacou as president of VIMN U.K., Northern and Eastern Europe, giving her oversight of all the company's media networks and related businesses in 33 European countries, including Britain's Channel 5.

Kyriacou, who has most recently served as president of international for ITV Studios, will report to David Lynn, president and CEO of VIMN.

"Maria has led the international expansion of ITV’s studios business and her track record of growing international revenues from production, content licensing and distribution at both ITV and Disney means she is ideally equipped to head our operations managed out of the U.K.," Lynn said. "Her experience of acquiring, integrating and managing creative businesses and her deep knowledge of the international television market will add a valuable perspective to our fast evolving U.K. operations, and I’m delighted to welcome her to the team. She will take the helm at an exciting time, with the merger to form ViacomCBS set to confirm us as one of the world’s most important content producers and providers and to open up new opportunities to license our brands, content and IP."

Said Kyriacou: "I am incredibly excited to be joining David and the team. With the strength and breadth of its brands and its extensive reach, VIMN is in a great place to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the dynamism of our industry. I’m looking forward to being part of this exciting future."

Kyriacou was appointed to her ITV role in 2010. She joined ITV Studios from The Walt Disney Company where she was senior vp, digital media distribution EMEA.

ITV Studios on Tuesday unveiled a reorganization of its international distribution and commercial business, which will take effect in January and focuses on three centers of excellence.

With Kyriacou joining Viacom, ITV Studios COO David McGraynor “takes on increased responsibility with oversight across all Studios commercial operations,” the company said. Sharjeel Suleman becomes CFO for ITV Studios.

The three centers of excellence are the Creative Network, “which will boost creativity across unscripted format labels in ITV Studios to increase the potential of developing global hit shows,” Global Entertainment, “which brings together international unscripted format sales and exploitation across the group under one roof, and Global Distribution, which will focus on the international distribution of drama and the finished tape versions of all other ITV Studios programs.