Viacom Posts Higher Film Profit, U.S. Ad Revenue as CBS Deal Talks Continue

The company, which is led by CEO Bob Bakish and has been in talks with CBS Corp. about a recombination, posts its latest financials and operating metrics.

Viacom, the company behind Paramount Pictures and such cable networks as MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central and Paramount Network, on Thursday reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings as its film unit posted its 10th quarterly bottom line improvement in a row and the firm returned to U.S. advertising growth.

Paramount's film releases in the latest period included Elton John biopic Rocketman and Pet Sematary.

Viacom reported its latest financials amid merger talks with CBS Corp., which like Viacom is controlled by the Redstone family's National Amusements. CBS will post its latest financials after the market close on Thursday. Observers therefore initially expected the deal talks to be completed by Thursday morning and a deal to be unveiled together with the earnings, but sources said the talks are continuing with a focus on the stock exchange ratio, basically the price. One source said final word could come by next week.

Viacom, led by CEO Bob Bakish, posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $484 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $475 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-ago period. Wall Street had on average expected Viacom to report adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share.

Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent, with U.S. advertising revenue in the company's cable networks unit up 6 percent.

“Viacom delivered another strong quarter, as our core businesses and investments in strategic priorities fuel our growth and evolution," Bakish said. "Importantly, we returned domestic advertising revenue to growth, which is a direct result of the strategy we have been executing for the last two years and the significant progress we have made in scaling Advanced Marketing Solutions. Paramount’s momentum also continues, keeping us on track to deliver full year profitability."



Amid the CBS deal talks, he added: "As this quarter shows, Viacom’s brands are strong, our strategy is delivering, and our investments continue to position us well for the future.”

Viacom earlier this year acquired Pluto TV, the free streaming platform, for $340 million. It is looking to grow the streaming platform internationally, while also selling more advertising inventory on it. "We see Pluto TV as an opportunity to create a platform for content owners to exhibit their intellectual property on, to create a substantial advertising business, a platform from which to up-sell consumers with targeted SVOD and other products, and to work with distributors to create incremental value for broadband, mobile and video sub bases, both with advertising and up-selling video products," Bakish said earlier this year.

More to come.