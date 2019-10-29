Viacom to Produce Shows for Facebook Watch in Europe, Asia, Latin America

Viacom Digital Studios International will make the shortform content, some based on the firm's TV shows, such as 'Geordie Shore' in the U.K., "to drive engagement with digital-first audiences around the globe."

Viacom’s Viacom Digital Studios International on Tuesday unveiled a partnership with Facebook to produce a slate of shortform content for Facebook Watch in key international markets.

The international arm of Viacom’s digital studio production unit will utilize its regional production hubs to make content for Facebook Watch audiences in Latin America and Asia, as well as the U.K., Germany, Spain and France.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

"The content in Americas and Asia is being created as part of Facebook Watch’s latest program that pars publishers with local public figures, bringing exclusive new videos to the platform," the partners said. "In the U.K., videos will be created by VDSI in partnership with MTV U.K., bringing spinoffs and digital shortform access to some of the network’s most successful linear series."

"We are committed to reaching every audience, everywhere," said Brendan Yam, senior vp Viacom Digital Studios International. "By partnering with Facebook, we are harnessing the power of our globally recognized brands and IP and leveraging local talent and production capabilities to drive engagement with digital-first audiences around the globe."

Viacom launched VDSI in 2018 as a creator of digital content for the company’s portfolio of networks and brands outside the U.S.

Here is a look at some of the planned productions under the partnership:

U.K.

In partnership with MTV U.K., VDSI will produce a range of spinoff digital shortform content for a variety of MTV U.K. linear series. The content will be localized into multiple languages, including for Germany, Spain and France, and consist of 10-minute shorts.

Among the shows are two tied to MTV U.K. hit Geordie Shore, the U.K. version of Jersey Shore, which are called Geordie More and Geordie OGs and will see castmembers joined by special guests, friends and family to review the most recent episodes; More Love and More Lies, featuring the winning couple who lied their way to the finish line the first season of True Love or True Lies? as they reflect on their path to victory and what’s to come in season two; and JTOU: What Was I Inking? (working title), featuring couples who have appeared on Just Tattoo of Us.

Latin America

VDSI will produce series consisting of eight episodes that range from four to eight minutes each. They include Useless Life-Hacks, which will mock life hacks that bring solutions to problems we never knew existed, and Na Quebrada, a game show-inspired format that "approaches the 'Brazilian ghetto universe,' hosted by comedian Thiago Ventura."

Asia

VDSI and MTV Asia will produce a series of titles featuring social influencers in Asia. They will include 5 in 5, in which MTV promises to line up "some of the most interesting, popular celebs out there" and get them to do things they have always wanted to or never wanted to do. "Through this snappy, studio-based format, fans get to see a side to their favs that they never knew they needed to!"

Meanwhile, The Ride will give Asian A-list performers a chance to tell fans their story, Positive Inking will feature young people who have "experienced meaningful things in their lives...that have culminated in their desire to get inked to commemorate it" and Generation Change will be a micro-doc series focusing on young, impassioned change-makers in Southeast Asia.