Viacom Promotes MTV CMO Jacqueline Parkes to Digital Studios Role

In the dual role, Parkes will work closely with the recently launched Viacom Digital Studios.

Viacom has promoted marketing executive Jacqueline Parkes into an expanded role that now also includes oversight of digital content and social media for MTV, VH1 and Logo.

Parkes, who serves as CMO of the network group, is adding the role of executive vp digital studios to her title. In this new position, Parkes will continue to oversee the marketing and creative teams, while also helming digital content and social media management for all three brands. Through her new role, she will work closely with the recently established Viacom Digital Studios to develop new and original digital content and franchises for MTV, VH1 and Logo. Her portfolio will include new online series Yo! MTV Whips starring Nick Cannon, Snookin' in the Crib with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of Jersey Shore and a daily MTV News show set to debut on Twitter.

"Over the course of her amazing career, Jacqueline has demonstrated a passion for reinvention and innovation that has also been a hallmark of our brands," said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo. "I'm thrilled that Jacqueline is taking on a bigger role in our organization and will apply her intuitive ability to connect with audiences to our fast-growing digital portfolio."

Parkes worked for the MLB for over 21 years, serving as the first female CMO in professional sports history. She joined Viacom in 2016. In the two years since Parkes took over marketing for MTV, the network's prime ratings have increased by 25 percent, social streams have tripled and overall digital streams have grown to over 500 million views per month.

Viacom Digital Studios launched earlier this year under the leadership of former Awesomeness executive Kelly Day. The new division, which combines digital efforts across all brands under one umbrella, is Viacom's response to the growth of online viewing among young audiences. As part of its push to reach multiplatform audiences, Viacom Digital Studios also acquired online video conference business VidCon earlier this year.