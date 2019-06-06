Viacom U.K. Boss Departs

David Lynn, the CEO of Viacom International Media Networks, will take on oversight of Viacom's U.K. operations on an interim basis.

Viacom's president of operations in the U.K., Northern and Eastern Europe, James Currell, has left his role with immediate effect.

The 18-year company veteran had served in the position since early 2017. He worked his way up after originally joining Viacom in 2001 as a financial controller for Paramount Pictures.

David Lynn, the CEO of Viacom International Media Networks who will take on oversight of Viacom's U.K. operations on an interim basis, said in an internal email that the company plans to replace Currell.

"James has been integral to the extraordinary growth of our operations managed out of the U.K. in recent years, and Viacom owes him a huge debt of gratitude and thanks," Lynn said. "He’s played a leading role in the acquisition and integration of Channel 5 and in the success our flagship pay brands have enjoyed in the U.K., as well as the strengthening of our operations across Northern and Eastern Europe.”

Said Currell: "I’ve had 18 fantastic years with Viacom and I’m proud to have played my part in the transformation of the operations we manage out of the U.K. I’m confident my successor will be taking over a business that is very well placed to continue growing in all the major markets in which we operate."