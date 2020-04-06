ViacomCBS Acquires Full Control of Israeli TV Company Ananey

The studio international networks division, led by CEO David Lynn, nabbed the majority stake in the Israeli media player it didn't already own.

ViacomCBS Networks International, a unit of the Hollywood studio, on Monday said it has acquired 100 percent control of Ananey Communications Group, an Israeli pay TV channel provider and content producer.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ViacomCBS acquired a controlling stake in Ananey after, in December 2017, first picking up a minority stake. Besides producing content for its own and VCNI’s channels in Israel, Ananey also produces the hit teen drama Greenhouse Academy for Netflix.

Ananey has also long licensed or represented Viacom’s global brands for Israel, including Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr., including after the merger with CBS to create ViacomCBS.

Ananey’s founder and chairman Udi Miron takes on a new role as special advisor to Ananey and becomes a general partner of a newly formed venture capital fund, Gazella – New Media Experience, that he and VCNI will jointly invest in. The fund will focus its investment in Israeli media and technology businesses.

As Ananey is consolidated into VCNI, CEO Orly Atlas-Katz will report to Maria Kyriacou, president of VCNI’s operations across Australia, Israel and the U.K.

"Ananey is a well-established and successful producer of local and global content and it is a strong fit with the rest of our international networks and studios business," David Lynn, president and CEO of VCNI, said in a statement on the rationale for the deal.

Lynn oversees Viacom's media networks and related businesses outside the U.S., and reports to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish, a former CEO of VIMN.