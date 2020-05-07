ViacomCBS Ad Revenue, Film Profit Drop, But Streaming Services Have "Best Month" Amid Pandemic

The company, led by CEO Bob Bakish, says its "proactive response to COVID-19 included actions to significantly increase financial flexibility and materially reduce costs."

ViacomCBS, in its second financial report since the recombination of Viacom and CBS Corp. in December and its first for a full quarter of the merged firm, on Thursday reported lower first-quarter earnings and revenue and provided commentary on the business impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic that started affecting many U.S. businesses in March.

The company signaled that advertising has been affected by the virus crisis, while ratings and streaming momentum have been stronger. "With more consumers at home, ViacomCBS streaming platforms had their best month, with accelerated subscriber growth and consumption, reinforcing consumer demand for its content," the firm said. "CBS All Access and Showtime OTT sign-ups, daily average streams and minutes watched all rose substantially, versus the prior month."

It also said its "proactive response to COVID-19 included actions to significantly increase financial flexibility and materially reduce costs." The firm didn't detail the cost savings.

Said CEO Bob Bakish: “ViacomCBS delivered solid results in our first full quarter, including sequential improvement on key financial metrics, as well as clear operating momentum. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we also took decisive action to fortify our balance sheet, protect our employees and help communities in need. And through new creative strategies and production models, we continue to deliver must-watch content that big audiences love. Importantly, we are just beginning to tap into the potential of our combined assets, and our growing scale, audience reach and earnings power will become even more apparent as the market rebounds and we put the power of our portfolio behind our streaming strategy. I thank ViacomCBS employees around the world for their adaptive creativity and continued focus on serving our audiences, commercial partners and shareholders amid these unprecedented circumstances.”

Film unit adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization for the first quarter fell from the year-ago period. Sonic the Hedgehog was Paramount's big release of the quarter, with its digital release moved up to March 31 amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, the studio had to delay the release of A Quiet Place Part II, which had been set for a late March debut. That meant the studio unit booked costs but no revenue for the film in the latest period.

The firm's cable networks unit, which houses the likes of MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and Showtime, posted a first-quarter affiliate revenue drop of 6 percent, slightly better than the 8 percent decline recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. Advertising revenue was virtually unchanged "as strong growth in domestic streaming and digital video advertising, which includes Pluto TV, offset lower linear advertising."

ViacomCBS' TV entertainment unit, which is made up of many former CBS operations, including the CBS broadcast network, posted a 30 percent drop in quarterly advertising revenue compared with the same period in 2019 as the pandemic led to the cancellation of March Madness and CBS had aired the Super Bowl last year. "Taken together, these two events had an unfavorable impact of 34 percentage points on advertising revenue compared to the prior year quarter," the firm said.

In late March, ViacomCBS raised $2.5 billion in debt to pay back existing debt after withdrawing its 2020 financial guidance due to the pandemic and saying it could have a "material" financial impact on the firm despite increased viewership. "Due to the evolving and uncertain nature of this situation, we are not able to estimate the full extent of the negative impact on ViacomCBS’ operating results, cash flows and financial position — including advertising and filmed entertainment revenues — particularly over the near to medium term," the company said.

In its late February earnings report, ViacomCBS said it was planning a "House of Brands" streaming service that builds on CBS All Access and draws from both sides of the recombined company. The company back then also outlined three strategic priorities: "maximizing the power of content;" unlocking value from its biggest revenue lines, namely distribution, ad sales and content licensing; and accelerating momentum in streaming.

It also raised its planned cost-savings guidance from $500 million to $750 million over three years back then, but its first financials fell short of Wall Street estimates, and its stock fell.

Bakish on April 29 sent a note to employees with an update on the company's progress, writing: "I know that even before the coronavirus pandemic, we were already in a period of significant change to integrate our newly combined company." He added that the company plans to continue "to integrate and streamline our operations, manage our costs as diligently as we can, and follow through on our committed post-merger synergy targets."

Staffers at ViacomCBS' advertising sales division as well as MTV News and other units were cut that day as part of the ongoing restructuring, with executives at the Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon also impacted by the cost-saving measures.

ViacomCBS and telecom giant Verizon's FiOS in late April struck a new carriage agreement, the second major pact for the entertainment giant since the recombination of Viacom and CBS and the first one that covers the complete ViacomCBS portfolio.

ViacomCBS has amid the virus pandemic put on hold plans to sell Manhattan's CBS headquarters Black Rock and book unit Simon & Schuster for $2.0 billion-$2.5 billion on a combined basis.

But in early April it closed its acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Miramax, which has a library of 700-plus titles, including the likes of Pulp Fiction, Chicago and Good Will Hunting, from BeIN Media Group in a $375 million deal.

And on April 6, its ViacomCBS Networks International unit acquired full control of Ananey Communications Group, an Israeli pay TV channel provider and content producer.