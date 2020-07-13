ViacomCBS to Launch Australian Channel With Hit Shows From Across Its Brands

'The Late Late Show with James Corden' will be among the ViacomCBS shows to air on Australia's 10 Shake.

Australia's Network 10, part of ViacomCBS, is launching a new free-to-air TV channel called 10 Shake later this year that will showcase popular content from the company's portfolio of programming for kids and adults, including The Late Late Show With James Corden, Lip Sync Battle, Catfish, SpongeBob SquarePants, iCarly and Paw Patrol.

"For the first time on free to air television, Australians will have access to a shakin’ slate of the most popular kids’ programs," Network 10 said. "10 Shake will also have some of the most talked about, most tweeted about and most meme-able shows in the world."

Kids programming on 10 Shake will air from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with programming for older audiences set for the rest of the schedule.

Viacom and CBS Corp. recombined in December and have been looking to use their combined programming power for new services and initiatives around the world. CBS had in 2017 struck a deal to buy Network 10 in what was its first major international acquisition.

"We are thrilled to be adding 10 Shake to our family of channels. It is a fantastic proposition for Australian viewers and includes a great array of content from ViacomCBS, a lot of which has never aired on free-to-air television [in Australia] before," said Network 10 head of programming Daniel Monaghan. "10 Shake daytime will boast over 84 hours a week of the biggest kids’ TV shows on the planet."

He added: "10 Shake prime time will be the destination for mischievous big kids who love escapism television with plenty of bite, comedy and fun. With shows like The Charlotte Show, Catfish: The TV Show and Lip Sync Battle forming part of the schedule, it will be self-indulgent TV at its best.”

Other programming to be featured on 10 Shake include Henry Danger, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Ex On The Beach UK and Comedy Central Roasts.

In addition, the network will offer movies, including from the Matrix and Hunger Games franchises and The Lego Movie.