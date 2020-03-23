ViacomCBS Cancels VidCon Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The online video conference is the latest event to be canceled amid the outbreak, joining SXSW, Cinemacon, E3, Coachella and Tribeca in moving their schedule.

ViacomCBS has canceled online video conference and fan convention VidCon amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to take place June 17-20 at the Anaheim Convention Center, featuring keynotes, industry track seminars and more from top content creators and online video executives. But with no clear timeline for when travel and business operations will return to normal, VidCon has been postponed.

"VidCon is dedicated to delivering premium entertainment experiences across the globe. Our first priority is the safety and health of our attendees, sponsors, speakers, creators and staff. Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the precautions being taken by authorities worldwide to manage this pandemic, we have come to the difficult decision to cancel the 11th annual VidCon in Anaheim this June," event organizers said in a statement, adding that they are looking for ways to bring the gathering back in the fall.

All tickets and pre-ordered merchandise will be refunded by April 15.

Originally founded by YouTube creators John and Hank Green, VidCon was acquired by Viacom in 2018 and has continued to expand its reach internationally.

The coronavirus, a viral infection that can cause COVID-19 — a respiratory illness — originated in Wuhan, China, earlier this year and has quickly spread around the world, affecting more than 360,000 people and causing over 15,400 deaths.

VidCon is the latest event to be impacted by the outbreak, joining SXSW, Cinemacon, E3, Coachella and Tribeca. The releases of tentpole films have also been pushed, including No Time to Die, F9 and Mulan; while several theme parks have temporarily closed.