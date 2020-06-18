ViacomCBS Int'l Hires WarnerMedia Veteran Jaime Ondarza to Oversee New Regional Hub

He will serve as executive vp and general manager of a newly created operating region that includes France, Iberia, Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Middle East.

ViacomCBS's ViacomCBS Networks International unit has hired WarnerMedia veteran Jaime Ondarza as executive vp and general manager of a newly created operating region that includes France, Iberia, Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Middle East.

Ondarza will report to Raffaele Annecchino, president, ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia. In the new role, he is charged with "aligning operations, maximizing strategic synergies and identifying new commercial opportunities," the company said on Thursday.

"Jaime brings a wealth of editorial and commercial expertise in addition to a strong track record in managing multiple complex markets in the media and entertainment industry," said Annecchino. "This is a key moment for us as we accelerate our digital transformation, expand our footprint and partnerships while continuing to deliver great content on all platforms. I’m certain that Jaime will play an integral role in this important phase and effectively position the organization in this important region for long term growth."



Said Ondarza: “I look forward to leveraging the power of our brands to capture new opportunities and strengthen the important partnerships we have in these vibrant markets."

Ondarza joins ViacomCBS with more than 22 years of international experience in the media and entertainment industry. At WarnerMedia, he launched and developed new businesses and brands, including the Boing App, which was the firm's first advertising VOD streaming service for kids and families.

Earlier this year, ViacomCBS Networks International reshaped its business into three regions and two brand groups. Annecchino now oversees an expanded portfolio in Europe, excluding the U.K., the Middle East, Africa and Asia, so he decided to regroup the broader operation into regional hubs. Ondarza's region of oversight share such things as a mix of free-to-air and pay networks, as well as upcoming launches of advertising VOD service Pluto TV.