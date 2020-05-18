ViacomCBS Int'l Promotes Ezequiel Fonseca Zas to General Manager

The move to lead streaming and mobile at the international division comes as the studio rolls out Pluto TV worldwide.

ViacomCBS Networks International on Monday promoted Ezequiel Fonseca Zas to general manager of streaming and mobile for international.

The move follows the launch of ViacomCBS' free, advertising-supported streaming service Pluto TV in Latin America as it continues to roll it out abroad. In his new role, Fonseca Zas will lead VCNI’s streaming business and international product rollout, with a focus on Pluto TV, Paramount+ and Noggin.

"We see tremendous opportunity to grow ViacomCBS’ streaming and mobile businesses internationally. Our global operating footprint, including linear reach and on-the-ground resources, paired with ownership of the world’s most valuable IP and differentiated technology, will enable ViacomCBS to be a leader in the mobile and streaming space," he said in a statement.

Fonseca Zas was most recently senior vp of emerging business for VCNI Americas, and will report to Pierluigi Gazzolo, VCNI’s president of streaming and studios and Raffaele Annecchino, president of VCNI EMEAA and leader of VCNI’s mobile strategy.

Fonseca Zas will oversee development of mobile products and partnerships with telco companies, while also creating new revenue streams in gaming, connected cars, wearables, AR/VR offerings and other emerging platforms.

His promotion also follows ViacomCBS restructuring its management for its international networks division as it focused on two brand groups and three pan-regional teams.