ViacomCBS Int'l Sets Short-Form Series 'Balcony Stories' Amid Pandemic

The show from ViacomCBS International Studios and Fremantle will air on MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount Networks, BET and Spike networks in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia in 27 local versions.

ViacomCBS' ViacomCBS International Studios unit has teamed with Fremantle on Balcony Stories, a short-form series "to celebrate the positive and creative ways" in which people have been reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by VIS in collaboration with Fremantle, the program will leverage "user-generated content from both audience and talent, redefining the role of the users by transforming them into active storytellers and the protagonists of their shows," the entertainment giant said. "All around the world, people have opened their balconies and their homes to share their special moments with us, and those moments are part of Balcony Stories."

Said Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA: "At ViacomCBS, we have always been committed to reaching our audience everywhere and at any time. Now that we are living in this unprecedented situation, more than ever, we need to stay connected and close to our fans, helping them to stay positive. Balcony Stories was born with this spirit. During these months, our eyes have opened up as well as our imagination, our sense of humor, and the artist within us all. Sharing the fun and emotional stories that we are all living can underline even more the fact that we are still all together, reflecting the empathy, creativity, and positive vibes from around the world."

Premiering on Wednesday on ViacomCBS Networks International’s linear channels MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount Networks, BET and Spike, as well as on digital platforms across Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, the content will be localized into 27 versions and will air across 130 countries and 100. Each weekday will feature four stories between 1 minute and 2 minutes in length. The best of edition on Saturday will run for 20 minutes.

Four daily episodes will air Monday to Friday, with a selection of the best content from the week also airing every Saturday in an extended edition.

The company said the project hopes to show "everything that becomes a testament of how people from all around the world, from Japan to the Netherlands, are living this unique moment."

Watch a trailer for Balcony Stories below.



Balcony Stories from ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA on Vimeo.