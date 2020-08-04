ViacomCBS to Launch Connected Video Advertising Platform EyeQ

Marketers using the platform will be able to buy connected video ads from the CBS TV network, Comedy Central, BET, Pluto TV, CBS All Access, Nickelodeon and the company’s other brands.

ViacomCBS will launch a connected video advertising platform called EyeQ later this fall, the company said Tuesday. The platform will serve as a single transaction point for all of the company’s video assets.

That means marketers using the platform will be able to buy connected video ads from the CBS TV network, Comedy Central, BET, Pluto TV, CBS All Access, Nickelodeon and the company’s other brands. EyeQ effectively merges the backend ad systems of CBS Interactive, Pluto TV, and Viacom Video.

As with other unified ad platforms, EyeQ will offer multiple ways to transact, based on advertiser preference. Models will include content segments, allowing marketers to focus on genres like kids, entertainment or sports; broad demographic options; strategic segments through custom audiences or through other data sets; and custom creative, brand integrations or other bespoke content.

The company says the ad platform has a viewing audience measured at “50 million full-episode monthly unique viewers in the U.S., and 150 million across all content and all devices.”

With marketers increasingly turning to programmatic and private marketplaces to make major video ad buys, many of the biggest media and entertainment companies are responding by building out their own ad platforms.

NBCUniversal’s One Platform initiative, which launched earlier this year, seeks to combine linear and digital TV ad buying, while Discovery Inc. announced its OneGraph unified ad platform last month.

Meanwhile, earlier this summer The Walt Disney Co. merged Hulu into its larger ad sales team, and announced its intention to build a unified ad platform of its own.

Calling the EyeQ launch a “a significant initiative that reinforces the power of our combined company,” ViacomCBS president and chief advertising revenue officer Jo Ann Ross said that “with this transformative platform, we’re creating a smarter and effective way to deliver seamless access to our leading content portfolio and unparalleled reach in a unified buying environment – which is exactly what the digital ad market has been asking for and sorely missing.”

ViacomCBS says it will roll out a new reporting infrastructure for marketers to track spending, and a suite of different measurement solutions to accompany the platform.