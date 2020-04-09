ViacomCBS Launches $100 Million COVID-19 Relief Fund

The studio becomes the latest to support industry workers impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

ViacomCBS is looking to support industry crew members, talent and creative with a $100 million fund launched amid a production shutdown due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The emergency fund will be distributed by ViacomCBS to the Motion Picture & Television Fund and The Actors Fund, charitable organizations already supporting impacted industry workers.

"One particularly challenging area in this period has been production, as we’ve unfortunately had to pause most of our TV and film productions to protect the health and safety of our cast, crew and communities,” ViacomCBS president and CEO Bob Bakish said in a message to staff obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

More to come.