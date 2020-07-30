ViacomCBS Networks U.K. Names Sarah Rose COO

She joins the company from Britain's Channel 4, where she most recently served as chief consumer and strategy officer.

ViacomCBS Networks U.K. on Thursday named former Channel 4 and ITV executive Sarah Rose chief operating officer, reporting to Maria Kyriacou, president, ViacomCBS Networks U.K. and Australia.

Responsible for the day-to-day running of ViacomCBS’ business in Britain, she will have oversight of all business functions and also play a key role in strategic planning across the unit's channel portfolio by working alongside director of programs Ben Frow and chief commercial officer Arran Tindall.

Rose joins ViacomCBS from Channel 4, where she most recently served as chief consumer and strategy officer after working in a number of roles across the business, including working on the launch of VOD service All4. She started her career at ITV, where she became general manager of ITV Digital Channels.

"Sarah has a wealth of expertise in broadcast media and proven experience in successfully driving companies forward," said Kyriacou. "This is a key role in our U.K. senior leadership team, overseeing the entirety of our operations and ensuring that we function at optimum efficiency. I’m delighted to welcome her on board at what is an exciting time for the business, as we continue to evolve our offering in a fast-moving media landscape.”

Said Rose: "I have loved my time at Channel 4 from the first minute to the last, but am ready for a new challenge and I am so excited to have the opportunity to join a business of ViacomCBS’ international stature, and to help steer the growth of its iconic channel and digital brands in the U.K."