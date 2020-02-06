ViacomCBS Plans New Streaming Service

The product is expected to be an expansion of CBS All Access, which launched in 2014.

After closing a $11.7 billion merger in December, ViacomCBS is expected to unveil a new streaming service in late February that draws from strengths of its recombined companies, a source confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

ViacomCBS executives are planning an expansion of CBS All Access, the streamer that launched in 2014, that would encompass brands like Comedy Central, Paramount Network, BET, MTV and others. (A BET streaming service, BET+, which launched last September, is expected to continue as its own product.)

The new streaming product is envisioned as a broad offering that will include news and sports along with scripted and unscripted content. Currently, CBS All Access and Showtime together boast about 10 million subscribers, with All Access priced at $6 and Showtime at $11.

Meanwhile, Viacom's advertising-supported streaming service Pluto TV, which it acquired for $340 million in January 2019, counts 20 million monthly users, the company said during a Nov. 14 earnings call.

More details about the new service — including a name and price — are expected to be unveiled on February 20, when ViacomCBS reports its fourth quarter earnings. CNBC first reported the plans for the ViacomCBS service.

