ViacomCBS' Pluto TV to Launch in Latin America in March

ViacomCBS Networks International, the international arm of ViacomCBS, said Monday that it would launch its free, advertising-supported streaming service Pluto TV in Latin America at the end of March as it continues to roll it out abroad.



In Latin America, Pluto TV will offer content in Spanish and Portuguese and be available on pay TV platforms, www.pluto.tv, and via iOs and Android apps.



Pluto TV in Latin America will feature channels in various genres, including action, comedy, drama, horror, games, sports, music, kids and family, cooking, travel, mysteries, wildlife and reality. "Following the initial launch, Pluto TV will continue to add premium content channels reaching more than 80 channels by the end of the calendar year," the company said.



"The launch of Pluto TV in Latin America enables our partners to offer their viewers a new value-added service, complementing their premium and linear offerings," said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of studios and OTT for ViacomCBS Networks International. "I am confident that Pluto TV will quickly become an essential platform for partners and consumers across Latin America as it has been in the U.S. and Europe."



Pluto TV's initial channel offering in Latin America includes the likes of Pluto TV Cine Estelar, Pluto TV Cine Acción, Pluto TV Cine Drama, Pluto TV Cine Comedia, Pluto TV Cine Terror, Pluto TV Series, Telefe Clásico, MTV Vintage, Nick Pluto TV, Nick Jr. Pluto TV, Pluto TV Junior, Pluto TV Kids, Pluto TV Anime, Pluto TV Deportes, Pluto TV Cocina and Pluto TV Viajes.



ViacomCBS also said Monday that it would launch Pluto TV Brazil at the end of 2020.



“The launch of Pluto TV across Latin America marks another huge step toward achieving our mission of entertaining the planet,” said Tom Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Pluto TV. “We see massive opportunity and consumer demand for a high quality, free ad-supported streaming TV service throughout Latin America and therefore are excited to introduce viewers in the region to Pluto TV very soon.”







