ViacomCBS Rejigs Australia, New Zealand Leadership

The new ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand co-leads will report to Maria Kyriacou, president of ViacomCBS Networks International's operations in Australia and the U.K.

ViacomCBS' ViacomCBS Networks International said Paul Anderson has resigned from his role as CEO of Australia's Network 10 and executive vp of the merged company's operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Anderson agreed to stay on board for an interim period to help oversee the leadership transition. But ViacomCBS said it would not seek to appoint a new CEO, instead saying co-leads will oversee its operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Beverley McGarvey, currently chief content officer at Network 10, has been promoted to the new role of chief content officer and executive vp, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand with "responsibility for all content and creative activities related to the company’s networks and digital properties" in the countries. ViacomCBS will also recruit a co-lead with oversight of the combined company’s commercial activities and operations in those markets.

They will both report to Maria Kyriacou, president of ViacomCBS Networks International's operations in Australia and the U.K.

Said Kyriacou: "Network 10 has performed very well this year, with 11 consecutive weeks of audience share growth. We want to build on that momentum, while at the same time leveraging the powerful ViacomCBS brands and assets from both a content and revenue perspective.

Said Anderson: "The past 17 years at Network 10 have been the best years of my professional life. ... Now it’s time for me to try something different and eventually look for new opportunities and experiences."

Anderson joined Network 10 in 2003 and was appointed chief financial officer in 2011 before taking on the additional role of chief operating officer in 2014. He was appointed CEO in July 2015 and steered the company through its acquisition by CBS Corp., which was completed in November 2017.