ViacomCBS Shakes Up Creative Executive Ranks Ahead Of Merger

Chris McCarthy, David Nevins, Brian Robbins and Marc DeBevoise add new responsibilities, while Kent Alterman and Sarah Levy prepare to depart after the merger.

ViacomCBS continues to shake up its executive ranks ahead of its expected merger next month.

The company is expanding the oversight of Chris McCarthy, who currently oversees the MTV, VH1, Logo and CMT networks. McCarthy will add oversight of Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land and Smithsonian Channel in the shakeup, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

David Nevins, the chief creative officer of CBS and CEO of Showtime Networks, will add oversight of BET Networks in the shift. Scott Mills will continue to run BET, but will now report to Nevins. Brian Robbins will continue to oversee Nickelodeon, but will add oversight of AwesomenessTV.

Marc DeBevoise, who is the chief executive for CBS Interactive, will oversee digital operations for the combined company. Kelly Day, who runs Viacom Digital Studios will report to DeBevoise, though Pluto TV CEO Tom Ryan will continue to report to Bob Bakish, who will be CEO of the combined company.

Two senior executives will depart the company: Kent Alterman, who currently leads Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land, and Sarah Levy, who is COO of Viacom Media Networks, will both leave after the merger closes.

More to come...