ViacomCBS, Sinclair Strike Multi-Year Affiliation Deal

The TV station giant is one of the largest operators of CBS affiliates in the country

ViacomCBS and TV station giant Sinclair Broadcast Group unveiled a multi-year renewal of CBS network affiliations for eight Sinclair stations.

Financial details of the deal, announced on Tuesday, weren't disclosed. It covers two top 50 market affiliates, namely KUTV in Salt Lake City and KEYE-TV in Austin. The companies also reached an affiliate deal renewal covering WTVH in Syracuse, to which Sinclair provides services.

Sinclair is one of the largest operators of CBS affiliates in the country, reaching 8 percent of the U.S. and serving more than 8 million households across 23 markets. Under the new agreement, Sinclair’s CBS affiliates will remain locally available to subscribers of ViacomCBS' streaming service CBS All Access and will also "continue to be widely distributed across virtual and traditional multichannel video programming distributor platforms."



"We’re happy to have reached an agreement with Sinclair that includes several early renewals and enables us to continue serving millions of households with leading news, sports and entertainment programming,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution at ViacomCBS. "Sinclair is a great partner, and we look forward to our continued collaboration."



Added Barry Faber, Sinclair’s president of distribution and network relations: "We are pleased to extend our affiliations for these stations with ViacomCBS. The CBS Network’s extremely popular sports, entertainment and news programming, together with the high-quality local news and other programming provided by Sinclair, positions these stations to continue to serve as an important marketing platform for advertisers, as well as to generate a growing distribution revenue stream."



The new agreement also covers stations in Portland, Maine, Cedar Rapids and Ottumwa, Iowa, South Bend, Indiana, Columbia, Missouri, and Quincy, Illinois.