ViacomCBS Suspends Sale of Black Rock Headquarters

The media giant says it still hopes to sell the building in 2020.

ViacomCBS is suspending the sale of CBS’ New York headquarters, Black Rock, citing the quickly evolving coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the delay, the company says it still hopes to sell the Eero Saarinen-designed office building in 2020.

"The Company has received significant interest in the asset; however, with the safety precautions related to COVID-19 announced by public officials now in place, the Company has decided to postpone the sale process until interested parties can visit the property in person," ViacomCBS told investors Wednesday. "The Company will relaunch these marketing efforts once the situation stabilizes and anticipates completing a divestiture of Black Rock in 2020."

ViacomCBS said that Black Rock would be put up for sale in December, and is hoping to get more than $1 billion for the midtown Manhattan building, which was completed in 1964 and designated a New York City landmark in 1997.