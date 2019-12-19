ViacomCBS In Talks to Acquire Stake in Miramax

Miramax’s library includes (from left) Quentin Tarantino’s 'Pulp Fiction' and best picture Oscar winners 'Shakespeare in Love' and the Coen brothers’ 'No Country for Old Men.'

The studio's titles include 'Good Will Hunting,' 'Pulp Fiction' and roughly 700 more.

Newly minted ViacomCBS is in talks to take a minority stake in the Miramax library, an asset that Viacom had previously kicked the tires on prior to its recent merger with CBS, insiders confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Miramax, the studio founded by Harvey and Bob Weinstein, was purchased in 2016 by beIN Media Group and has valuable titles in an era when upstart streamers are vying for content as they go head-to-head with Netflix and others.

BeIN is said to be looking for ways to further monetize Miramax, perhaps by selling an equity stake to a strategic partner.

Previously, Spyglass and Lionsgate also showed interesting in Miramax, but a deal wasn't struck, and there are no guarantees ViacomCBS will strike one, either.

Miramax titles include Good Will Hunting, Scream, Pulp Fiction, The Crying Game and roughly 700 more.

BeIN acquired Miramax from Fiilmyard holdings, a consortium that purchased it from Disney in 2010 for $660 million when the Weinstein brothers were focused on The Weinstein Co., the studio they founded in 2005.

BeIN, based in Qatar, was formed in 2014 as a holding company for beIN Sports, which was spun from Al Jazeera Media Network. BeIN operates TV channels in the Middle East, Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere and needs content of its own, hence it may not be looking to entirely unload Miramax.