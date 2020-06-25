ViacomCBS Taps Monde Twala to Grow BET International

"As head of BET’s largest international market, Monde has an incredible track record of driving development and growth for all of our ViacomCBS brands across the African continent."

ViacomCBS' ViacomCBS Networks International unit has promoted Monde Twala, senior vp of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, editorial and general manager, to the additional role of peer lead for BET International. He will be tasked with growing the BET brand outside the U.S.

Twala will work closely with Kerry Taylor, executive vp of ViacomCBS Networks International's entertainment & youth brands, and the larger international division "to guide editorial direction and identify opportunities to strengthen and grow the BET brand." He will focus on such things as driving "brand resonance" and prioritizing the company’s ongoing digital transformation.

"As head of BET’s largest international market, Monde has an incredible track record of driving development and growth for all of our ViacomCBS brands across the African continent," said Taylor. "He is a passionate champion of the brand, and I have no doubt that he will drive it forward in a strong, impactful way while ensuring BET International elevates Black culture globally."

Said Twala: "BET is the unifying platform for all-things Black culture. I’m excited to collaborate with Kerry and the international team to unite, empower and elevate Black culture and excellence around the world, spotlighting the diverse voices, stories, music and news that need to be seen and heard."

Twala has played a key role in ViacomCBS Africa’s major music events, including the Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home, the first virtual benefit event to support children and families in Africa impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the MTV Africa Music Awards. He has also worked with local production teams to create "a diverse range of breakthrough programming, including MTV Newsish, BET Breaks, scripted biopics and reality formats," the company said.

BET International’s ratings are up 60 percent for the second quarter to date and up more than 40 percent for the year to date, driven by its performance in South Africa, ViacomCBS said. Across digital platforms, BET International’s video views for the year so far have grown nearly 700 percent over the same period in 2019.