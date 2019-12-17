ViacomCBS' VidCon Sets First Abu Dhabi Edition

The company will bring the world’s largest online video event to the emirate in collaboration with The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

ViacomCBS' ViacomCBS Networks International unit and The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said Wednesday that they are teaming up to bring VidCon, which Viacom acquired in 2018 before its recent recombination with CBS Corp., to the United Arab Emirates for the first time.

The inaugural edition of VidCon Abu Dhabi will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) March 25-March 28 of 2020.

VidCon, the world’s largest online video event, has positioned itself as a meeting point for executives, brands and fans who are passionate about digital creators, online video and social-first content.

"We are excited to take VidCon to Abu Dhabi, expanding our collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, with whom we recently held the first-ever Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi," said Raffaele Annecchino, president of VIMN Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Bringing VidCon to Abu Dhabi is a further testament to our continued commitment to investing in this key market, creating unforgettable experiences for our audience, fans and partners."

Added Annecchino: "The Middle East is a vibrant hub for content creators, with millions of young people turning to online video to connect with others, creating compelling content, building audiences and finding entertainment. The Middle East is the second-biggest region for online video after the U.S., so we are excited for VidCon to highlight the impact of creators, the digital community and the industry."

Jim Louderback, general manager of VidCon, said the news is part of VidCon's efforts "to develop our international presence and celebrate the universality of the online video experience." He added: "There are millions of young people in the Middle East who turn to online video to connect with others and find entertainment, comfort, and acceptance in social content and community-first content creators. At VidCon Abu Dhabi, we want to bridge their online and offline worlds to create an unforgettable experience for fans and spotlight and celebrate the talented creators throughout the Middle East."

Saif Saeed Ghobash, undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "After the outstanding success of the recent Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which formed part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Family Week, we are delighted to be building upon our relationship with VIMN with VidCon. Bringing such a globally significant event to Abu Dhabi reinforces our commitment to providing the very best and most innovative events for both residents and visitors in the emirate."