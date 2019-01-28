Viacom's 'To Catch a Thief' TV Remake Casts Alexandra Jimenez, Pablo Echarri (Exclusive)

The Spanish-language series will reimagine the classic Alfred Hitchcock film.

Viacom’s Spanish-language remake of Alfred Hitchcock's To Catch a Thief (Atrapa a un Ladron) has caught its lead cast, signing up two top talents from Spain and Argentina.

The new series will star Argentinian actor Pablo Echarri (The Method, Burnt Money) as ex-burglar Juan Garay, alias "The Cat." Spanish actress Alexandra Jimenez (Kiki, Love To Love, Super Lopez) will co-star as the police inspector wife of Juan, Lola Garay.

The show is the first original co-production between Viacom International Media Networks Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa and Viacom International Studios Latin. It will air on select Viacom networks in Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America and be sold internationally.

To Catch a Thief will start filming in February in locations in Spain and Argentina. The 10-episode series is based on the classic 1955 Hitchcock film starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly. As in the film, the series will follow the love and mystery story surrounding a reformed jewel thief who must track down an impersonator thief to prove his innocence.

The series was created by one of Spain’s top showrunners, Javier Olivares (Isabel and El Ministerio del Tiempo), who penned the new story with Jordi Calafi and Carolina Gonzalez. Viacom-owned Telefe in Argentina and Spain’s Globomedia Mediapro in Spain will co-produce.

"I was very excited when Viacom and Telefe called me to participate in the To Catch a Thief TV series in Argentina and Spain,” Olivares tells THR. “Jordi Calafi and myself have simply tried to keep up and contribute, even if it is just 1 percent of Hitchcock's ability to tell stories."

On being cast in the lead role, Jimenez says: "There is nothing more stimulating for me than being able to participate in a project in which all the ingredients are perfectly mixed together. Hitchcock, Javier Olivares, Pablo Echarri, Argentina and Spain, and a company like Viacom. I couldn’t ask for anything better than this. I can’t wait to start shooting!"

Adds Echarri: "I am very proud and glad to be part of this TV series based on one of the most iconic films from the 'Father of Suspense' Alfred Hitchcock."

As more and more networks and streamers make inroads into the market of high-end Spanish-language dramas, Viacom’s latest collaboration marks an attempt to combine top local markets to produce content that will compete on an international level.

"We are incredibly excited to take part in this groundbreaking project with Viacom International Studios,” said Amalia Martinez de Velasco, senior vp entertainment brands, Viacom Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa in a statement. "To Catch A Thief marks an important step forward for us into the world of original productions for the Paramount TV channels across our regions."

“We are thrilled to be partnering with our colleagues from Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa to reinvent this classic film title into a premiere series for all viewing platforms,” added Juan "JC" Acosta, COO for VIMN Americas and Viacom International Studios. “Securing such incredible talent for the series is testament to the quality programming we strive to produce with all of our VIS productions, and we are proud to be able to offer to key clients around the globe.”