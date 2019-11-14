Viacom's Paramount Returns to Full-Year Profit After Three Years of Losses

The company, led by CEO Bob Bakish, reported what are expected to be its final financials before its merger with CBS Corp., which is expected to close in early December.

Viacom, the company behind Paramount Pictures and such cable networks as MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central and Paramount Network, on Thursday reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and a return to a full fiscal-year profit for the Paramount studio for the first time in several years.

Its film unit posted its 11th quarterly bottom line improvement in a row, allowing Paramount's film unit to return to a full fiscal-year profit of $78 million.

Paramount had recorded an adjusted operating loss of $39 million for the previous fiscal year ended in Sept. 2018 after an operating loss of $280 million in the fiscal year before that and a loss of $445 million in the fiscal year ended in Sept. 2016. Its adjusted operating profit for the fiscal year ended in Sept. 2015 had amounted to $111 million.

The studio, led by chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos who was earlier this week confirmed as continuing in his role after Viacom's merger with CBS Corp., has grown its TV production business, managed costs and turned around its theatrical business. Full-year film revenue grew 1 percent, "driven by licensing and ancillary revenues, which were partially offset by lower theatrical revenue" due to a tough comparison with Mission: Impossible – Fallout in the previous year. The licensing revenue improvement was "driven by growth in TV production," the firm said. "Ancillary revenue grew 33 percent for the full year, driven by higher licensing fees from international theme parks and a new music rights agreement."

Adjusted operating income at the film unit for the fiscal fourth-quarter increased 42 percent to $54 million. Film releases in the latest period included Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Crawl, plus Rocketman continued to contribute. Licensing revenue jumped 26 percent for the quarter, driven by growth in TV production.

Viacom on Thursday also reported its second quarter of U.S. advertising growth in a row for its media networks unit, up 6 percent, after posting declines since 2014 and said its affiliate fee revenue also rose. Its Advanced Marketing Solutions business was one of the key drivers behind the ad gain. For the full fiscal-year, Viacom reported its first U.S. ad gain in six years.

The company also lauded a full-year and quarterly gain of 1 percent each in U.S. affiliate revenue, "driven by the extended reach of Viacom's distribution across more viewing platforms," such as higher streaming and studio production revenue and "contractual rate increases, which were partially offset by subscriber declines."

Streaming service Pluto TV saw its monthly active users rise to approximately 20 million in the U.S., up nearly 70 percent this calendar year, according to the company.

Viacom, led by CEO Bob Bakish, on Thursday reported what are expected to be its final results before its merger with CBS Corp., which like Viacom is controlled by the Redstone family's National Amusements. The mega-deal, unveiled this summer, is expected to close in early December.

"Our strong performance in the fourth quarter capped off a pivotal year for Viacom and reflects the successful execution of our strategic priorities to evolve the company for the future," Bakish said. "We achieved several important milestones. First, we grew domestic ad sales for the full year, driven by the continued acceleration of Advanced Marketing Solutions. We also grew full-year domestic affiliate revenue, driven by the extended reach of Viacom's distribution across more viewing platforms. And, for the first time in four years, we returned Paramount to full year profitability – a testament to the strength of our strategy and content slate. As we look to the future of a combined ViacomCBS, we’re thrilled with the momentum we have to create one of the world’s preeminent content companies.”

Viacom posted adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the latest quarter ended Sept. 30 of $321 million, or 79 cents per share, exceeding Wall Street consensus expectations for a profit of 76 cents per share. In the year-ago period, the company had reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $400 million, or 99 cents a share. Revenue fell 1 percent to $3.43 billion.