BUSINESS Vice Comms Chief Jumps to Conde Nast 9:00 AM PDT 5/4/2020 by Natalie Jarvey FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Getty Images Danielle Carrig Danielle Carrig will be the media company's first-ever global chief communications officer. Condé Nast has named its first-ever global chief communications officer. Danielle Carrig will join the media company in the new role from Vice Media Group, where she led the communications strategy amid a period of transition under CEO Nancy Dubuc. "Danielle is a seasoned global communications executive with extensive media, entertainment and digital content experience, and a strong network of media relationships," said Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch. "At this pivotal time for our company, I'm thrilled to have her as a strategic partner as we work to transform and grow our business." At Condé Nast, Carrig will oversee the global communication strategy. She will also serve as a strategic counselor and advisor to Lynch and senior leadership. She's the latest in a string of new senior executive appointments under Lynch, who joined the publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and Bon Appétit just over a year ago. A graduate of Valparaiso University who also holds an M.A. in women's studies from UCLA, Carrig spent eight years at A+E Networks, where she oversaw communications and publicity for the TV network Lifetime. She then moved to Netflix's communications team. In 2018, she joined Dubuc, whom she first worked with at A+E, at Vice. Over the last two years, she led the global communications team as the company looked to shed its reputation as a boy's club, enacted cost-cutting measures to reach aggressive financial goals and acquired Refinery29. "While the media industry, and our world, are going through such change and disruption, it's a privilege to join a team and company always rising to the top as a voice of purpose and connection," Carrig said. "The future of information and entertainment is in our hands and I look forward to working with our teams worldwide to help define all that media can and will be together." She starts at Condé Nast on May 26. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Natalie Jarvey Natalie.Jarvey@thr.com NatJarv