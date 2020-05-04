Vice Comms Chief Jumps to Conde Nast

Danielle Carrig will be the media company's first-ever global chief communications officer.

Condé Nast has named its first-ever global chief communications officer.

Danielle Carrig will join the media company in the new role from Vice Media Group, where she led the communications strategy amid a period of transition under CEO Nancy Dubuc.

"Danielle is a seasoned global communications executive with extensive media, entertainment and digital content experience, and a strong network of media relationships," said Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch. "At this pivotal time for our company, I'm thrilled to have her as a strategic partner as we work to transform and grow our business."

At Condé Nast, Carrig will oversee the global communication strategy. She will also serve as a strategic counselor and advisor to Lynch and senior leadership. She's the latest in a string of new senior executive appointments under Lynch, who joined the publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and Bon Appétit just over a year ago.

A graduate of Valparaiso University who also holds an M.A. in women's studies from UCLA, Carrig spent eight years at A+E Networks, where she oversaw communications and publicity for the TV network Lifetime. She then moved to Netflix's communications team. In 2018, she joined Dubuc, whom she first worked with at A+E, at Vice. Over the last two years, she led the global communications team as the company looked to shed its reputation as a boy's club, enacted cost-cutting measures to reach aggressive financial goals and acquired Refinery29.

"While the media industry, and our world, are going through such change and disruption, it's a privilege to join a team and company always rising to the top as a voice of purpose and connection," Carrig said. "The future of information and entertainment is in our hands and I look forward to working with our teams worldwide to help define all that media can and will be together."

She starts at Condé Nast on May 26.