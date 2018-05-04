Vice Introduces New CEO Nancy Dubuc, Shows Off 'Trump Tapes' Series in Pitch to Advertisers

The digital media company's NewFronts message was that it is maturing as it announced new brand products and the acquisition of a live events business at the annual showcase.

Nancy Dubuc made her debut as Vice's new CEO Friday afternoon at the digital media company's annual NewFronts pitch to advertisers.

The former A+E Networks CEO, who doesn't start her new job until the end of the month, took the stage to give Madison Avenue a little insight into her plans for Vice, but it was clear she'll have more to share once she's officially on the clock. "I point out to [Vice CEO Shane Smith] often that I'm on COBRA, in fact," she said to laughs from the crown. Dubuc was one of several new faces at the event, held for the second year in a row at Spring Studios, including senior vp content strategy Marsha Cooke and chief revenue officer Dominique Delport.

"I've known this company for a long time," Dubuc said, focusing on the creativity within Vice. "I have never...never seen an organization that is more creative than this one."

Dubuc was named CEO in March at the same time Smith announced plans to transition into a less operational role. Los Angeles-based Smith is staying at the company as executive chairman and will focus on dealmaking and content initiatives. The executive shuffle capped the end of a period of turmoil at the company brought about by multiple accusations of sexual harassment and pay inequity. Several top executives left Vice as a result. While the company didn't address the headlines that have swirled about its business over the last few months, there was a focus on diverse stories and creatives in both its pre-produced videos and on-stage programming.

Vice also has been caught up in a larger down year for the digital media industry, the result of increased competition for digital ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google. Reports have suggested that Vice did not meet its revenue targets last year. Delport acknowledged digital media's challenges, noting, "we went from the medium is the message to the medium is a mess." He then announced the launch of Vice+, a new offering for brands that includes advertising, content, experiences and more.

Vice's presentation capped a week of NewFronts showcases from The New York Times, ESPN, Twitter, YouTube and others. Observers spent the days leading up to the event wondering how Dubuc's presence would change the tone of the afternoon, which in years past has involved an off-the-cuff speech from Smith. (One year, Smith started his presentation why lying on the stage and announced to the room that he'd "had a few ales.". Last year, Spring Studios played host to a boxing match between two Vice employees.)

Indeed, the event took on a more traditional format this year. After Dubuc's appearance, a panel of Vice editors and producers showed off a number of projects in the works, including Viceland's The Hunt for the Trump Tapes from host Tom Arnold and Vice News' She's Running about women on the campaign trail. Though Vice historically has not used its NewFronts presentation to make much news, the company on Friday also announced that it has acquired live events business Villain as expands into more experiential marketing opportunities.

While Smith's name was invoked several times, the brash company co-founder did not make an appearance on stage at the event. It was the second year in a row that he was not a part of the NewFronts show.