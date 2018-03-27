Vice Names Dominique Delport President of International

The Havas Group veteran will also serve as chief revenue officer and report to incoming CEO Nancy Dubuc.

Vice Media on Tuesday said it has named Dominique Delport chief revenue officer and president of international.

The Havas Group veteran joins the youth media company on the heels of the appointment as CEO of Nancy Dubuc, to whom he will report. Delport most recently served as global managing director of Havas.

The company said he would bring "his vast experience across television, digital and mobile, as well as operational and revenue expertise" to all of Vice's lines of business and "spearhead the generation of revenue across linear, mobile and digital, and oversee the company’s ongoing expansion throughout the globe."

James Rosenstock will continue to serve as president of Viceland International and chief corporate development officer for the company.

"Dom Delport is a true legend in the industry. His profound understanding of content, both in the digital and terrestrial spheres, is unparalleled," said Vice founder Shane Smith, who is transitioning to the role of executive chairman. "As the media landscape continues to change and shift, that knowledge will prove priceless going forward and help direct us in our mission to become the most relevant media organization for young people in the world. Dom also understands companies, agencies and large brands better than anyone else out there. He’s a brand whisperer who understands the crucial intersection of content and platform."

Smith added: "The fact that he is coming to Vice to round out our Dream Team (and I’m talking the Jordan, Magic, Bird era dream team) shows our commitment to making Vice the media company of the future."

Said Delport: "I am excited and proud to be joining such an iconic and inspirational company. Few media brands in the world have that strong DNA and global appeal. The role fits like a glove, as it unites all of my passions: journalism, content creation, digital and international business development."

He added: "I strongly believe that Vice has no other option than becoming the best media company in the world. The young generation is demanding, and we will deliver for them. This means rolling out our offerings and digital platforms beyond our first 40 territories and continuing to produce our legendary video content and news, but also inventing new ways to connect and engage these audiences."

Dubuc will join Vice later this spring from A+E Networks. Delport spent 17 years with advertising group Havas and entertainment group Vivendi where he was head of content, as well as a board member. He won an Emmy in 2007 in the best interactive TV show category for a series called C.U.L.T.