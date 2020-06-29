Vice Studios Names Jannat Gargi as U.S. Documentary Head (Exclusive)

Gargi fills the new post of vp, head of documentaries for the producer of the 'Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened' and 'AKA Jane Roe' feature docs.

Vice Studios has tapped veteran producer Jannat Gargi to fill the newly created role of vp, head of documentaries in the U.S.

Based in Seattle, Gargi will report to Danny Gabai, executive vp and head of Vice Studios U.S., a division of Vice Media. Gargi previously served as head of documentary films for Vulcan Productions, where her credits included The Reason I Jump, the 2020 Sundance audience award winner, Ghost Fleet, Step and and the Oscar-nominated Body Team 12.

At Vice Studios, Gargi, whose background straddles the film, TV and streaming spaces, will oversee documentary projects and lead programming strategy and content development, with a focus on docuseries, limited doc series and feature documentaries. "I’m honored to be joining the talented, global team at Vice Studios especially when documentaries are more essential than ever to build a sense of a shared humanity,” said Gargi in a statement.

Vice Studios launched a feature documentary division in 2017 and has since produced Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and 1994, both for Netflix, and FX’s first documentary feature film, AKA Jane Roe. Vice Studios has over 70 projects in development and production in the U.S.

“We’ve always been documentary fanatics over at Vice Studios, and with many of our greatest creative and commercial successes over the years occurring in the documentary side of our slate, our commitment to making ambitious documentaries is stronger than ever, and bringing on a dedicated, experienced executive with amazing filmmaker relationships like Jannat to head up docs is a testament to that,” Gabai added in a statement.

The Vice Studios U.S. creative team includes Shannon Gibson, vp, head of scripted; Natalie Farrey, vp, head of film; Jon Bulette, vp, head of non-fiction; and Andrew Freston, vp, head of content partnerships.