Vice Studios Signs With WME for Unscripted Projects (Exclusive)

The company is behind such documentaries as Netflix's 'Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.'

Vice Studios has signed with WME to represent its unscripted projects in the United States, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Past nonfiction work from the company includes Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, which Netflix said was watched by more than 20 million American households within a month of its January 2019 release and became its third most-watched documentary in the U.S. that year. In addition to Fyre's four Emmy nominations, Vice Studios also received an Emmy nomination in 2018 for its Netflix documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, the behind-the-scenes look at Jim Carrey's preparation for the Andy Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon.

Vice Studios U.S. is led by Danny Gabai. Kate Ward was appointed president of Vice Studios in November upon parent company Vice Media Group's completion of its acquisition of Refinery29. Vice Studios' scripted projects include Amazon's The Report and Judy & Punch.