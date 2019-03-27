Vice Studios U.K. Names VP, Unscripted Development Amid Push to Expand Output

Vice Media's production arm adds Steven Bricknall to its development team.

Vice Media's production arm Vice Studios U.K. is expanding its development team with the appointment of Steven Bricknall to the newly-created role of vp, unscripted development, signaling its intention to expand its output.

The company has also promoted Lexi Rose to the role of development exec. The move is a clear signal by VICE Studios that it is looking to expand the volume of its output.

Bricknall is a TV executive who has held development roles within such independent production firms as Darlow Smithson, Princess Productions and Studio Lambert and the BBC. His credits include Made in Great Britain (BBC Two), Project Interiors (working title) (BBC Two/Netflix) and Secret Britain (BBC One). He joins Vice from Hitchhiker TV where he was head of development.

Reporting to Vice Studios' U.K. creative director Yonni Usiskin, Bricknall will be responsible for leading the production arm’s development slate of factual and factual entertainment content across the U.K., as well as "delivering a strategy for the business’ continued expansion and driving new business." He will head up pitches to global commissioners of networks and SVOD platforms and co-ordinate activity between Vice Studios’ U.S. and international offices.

Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc, the former A+E chief, recently outlined a plan to bring a new order to the company's global operations by doing away with silos for each international office and building the organization around five business priorities: film and TV production unit Vice Studios, the international News team fueled by Vice's relationship with HBO, the digital business, the TV operation led by Viceland and ad agency Virtue.

"Steven’s appointment marks an important step in Vice Studios’ success and development," said Usiskin. "We are sending a signal that we are growing our business and consolidating our reputation for creating gripping, award-winning unscripted content for audiences around the world. Steven brings an impressive track record in creating and delivering television hits as well as driving new business. He will be well supported by the team including Lexi, whose time with us has seen her build on her experience and help deliver some of our most noteworthy titles."

Bricknall added: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining Vice Studios as they embark on this ambitious new phase in the business. Yonni and his team have built a brilliant reputation as innovative, insightful and exciting program makers; I’m looking forward to continuing their good work and to creating the next generation of returnable factual and factual entertainment hits with Vice’s unique tone and disruptive sensibility.”

Vice Studios launched in the U.K. in 2017. Its key commissions include The Satanic Verses: 30 Years On for the BBC and Britain’s Cocaine Epidemic for Viacom's Channel 5 in Britain.